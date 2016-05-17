‘Shellfish Bandits’ swipe more than 400 pounds of shrimp

Biloxi police are working to identify two suspects who pilfered more than 400 pounds of shrimp from the deck of a boat in the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.

Officials said the theft happened just after 11 p.m. last Thursday.

The two suspects were caught on camera swiping two coolers from a woman’s boat. The coolers contained more than 400 pounds of shellfish.

Sgt. O’Neil Adams said the coolers were loaded into a trailered boat being pulled by a dark colored SUV.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information about the crime, please call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

