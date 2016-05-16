George Co. schools to dismiss early as baseball team plays for s - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George Co. schools to dismiss early as baseball team plays for state title

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The George County High School baseball team will go head to head with Madison Central on Wednesday for a chance to win the 6A state championship.

George County School District Superintendent Pam Touchard announced Monday all schools will be dismissed at noon Wednesday, May 18, to encourage citizens to get out and support the baseball team.

According to a Facebook post from the superintendent, the day will replace a 60 percent day on May 24. That day will now be treated as a full day.

Touchard said students will return to their regular schedules on Thursday, May 19.

The Rebels will play game one against the Jaguars on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Game two will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The games will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

