Sheriff: George Co. man reported missing is safe

The George County man who was reported missing by his family more than two weeks ago is safe, according to Sheriff Keith Havard.

Havard said Arthur Ignatz, Jr., contacted his family and told them he is well. Havard said authorities do not know where Ignatz is or what he has been doing.

Ignatz was reported missing on April 25 after he and another man borrowed a car from Ignatz’s cousin. His aunt, Theresa Cottrell, said the men were only supposed to be gone for about 30 minutes, but they never returned or contacted anyone.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.