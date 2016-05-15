Lookouts starter Greenwood shuts down Shuckers in 2-1 win

The 1-4 hitters for the Shuckers were held hitless in 15 at-bats in a 2-1 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts Sunday afternoon.

The Lookouts (17-20) were paced on the mound by Nick Greenwood, who allowed just one earned run in eight innings.

Biloxi (22-14) scored its only run in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Brett Phillips.

Jacob Nottingham (2-for-4), Brandon Macias (2-for-3) and Rene Garcia (3-for-3) were responsible for seven of the eight hits for the Shuckers. Starting pitcher Jorge Ortega was charged with both runs allowed, and was handed loss number four in as many decisions.

Chattanooga scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings. Travis Harrison hit an RBI double, while Joe Maloney broke a 1-1 tie with a soft liner to right field that scored Ryan Walker, who led off the seventh with a triple.

