Fish fry in Ocean Springs raises money for soup kitchen

The soup kitchen serves more than 5,000 meals each month. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Music filled the air at the Government St. Grocery in Ocean Springs on Sunday for the third annual Feed the Need fish fry and concert.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Lord is My Help soup kitchen.

"To be able to give back to people that are less fortunate, that's a blessing in itself," said Ryan Jurich who was one of many who showed up to support the cause. "I realized how many meals they give on a daily basis, and it's really impressive."

The numbers for the kitchen, according to those who work there, are staggering.

"They serve over 5,000 meals a month. Probably about 250, 275 in the soup kitchen each day," said board member Cecelia Snyder.

Snyder says those numbers don't included the food pantry, or other services.

"They also deliver about 150 meals per day to people in the community who are disabled, the elderly," added Snyder. "They really serve a large need," Snyder said.

When the 30-year-old soup kitchen began struggling financially, it wasn't long before the Feed the Need benefit was born.

"A group of really great friends, and generous souls, got together when we heard that The Lord is My Help needed donations just to kinda keep going," said Feed the Need committee member Liz LeBleu.

Organizers say they raised $18,000 at the event last year, and hope to raise more Sunday.

"There's so many restaurants out here, so much economic activity," said Snyder. "To see some of that money go back where it needs to, I think, is the best part about this event."

Organizers say they sold 500 pre-sale tickets and will collect additional money through at the door sales, a silent auction, t-shirt sales and donations.

