Atlas Fights 27 recap

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Atlas Fights 27 was underneath the spotlight at the IP Casino Resort & Spa's Studio B Saturday night.

Biloxi's Aaron "Yoda" Williams traded blows with Chris Pham in one of the co-main events. Williams was the winner by unanimous decision.

Omar Johnson defeated Josh Davila (155 lbs.) by unanimous decision in the other co-main event.

In the 185-pound class, Demarcus Sharpe put R.J. Summerland into a rear-naked choke submission to end the the eighth fight of the night in the first round.

AMATEUR RESULT WEIGHT CLASS
David Jackson def. Isaac Stackhouse (unanimous decision) 170
Ethan Melisano def. Langston Holmes (1st round) 135
Justin Starks def. Scott White (unanimous decision) 155
Nathan Porter def. Dillon Summers (1st round) 170
Ryan Carroll def. Tyler Stodghill (unanimous decision) 145
Noah Cutter def. Clay Witt (unanimous decision) 170
Billy Bradshaw def. Roland Landry (2nd round) 145

