Atlas Fights 27 recap

Atlas Fights 27 was underneath the spotlight at the IP Casino Resort & Spa's Studio B Saturday night.

Biloxi's Aaron "Yoda" Williams traded blows with Chris Pham in one of the co-main events. Williams was the winner by unanimous decision.

Omar Johnson defeated Josh Davila (155 lbs.) by unanimous decision in the other co-main event.

In the 185-pound class, Demarcus Sharpe put R.J. Summerland into a rear-naked choke submission to end the the eighth fight of the night in the first round.

AMATEUR RESULT WEIGHT CLASS David Jackson def. Isaac Stackhouse (unanimous decision) 170 Ethan Melisano def. Langston Holmes (1st round) 135 Justin Starks def. Scott White (unanimous decision) 155 Nathan Porter def. Dillon Summers (1st round) 170 Ryan Carroll def. Tyler Stodghill (unanimous decision) 145 Noah Cutter def. Clay Witt (unanimous decision) 170 Billy Bradshaw def. Roland Landry (2nd round) 145

