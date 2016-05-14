Roache's homer not enough in Shuckers' 5-2 loss to Lookouts Satu - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Roache's homer not enough in Shuckers' 5-2 loss to Lookouts Saturday

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)
Every hitter in the batting order for the Biloxi Shuckers had at least one hit, but the 12 total hits weren't enough in a 5-2 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts Saturday night.

Brett Phillips led off the game with his only base knock -- a double to left-center field. He scored moments later when Garrett Cooper smacked an RBI double.

Cooper, who raised his season batting average to .325, had two hits and has recorded multi-hit efforts in five of his last seven games.

The Shuckers quickly relinquished the lead. Starting pitcher Adrian Houser allowed the first four Lookouts hitters to reach base by giving up a single, RBI double, two-run home run and a walk.

Biloxi designated Victor Roache, who had just one homer in his first 25 games this season, blasted a solo shot in the second inning to slice his team's deficit to 3-2. Roache now has two homers in his last three games.

Lookouts starting pitcher D.J. Baxendale settled down afer that by tallying a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings. He was credited with his third win in seven decisions.

Chattanooga (16-20) added one run in the fifth and seventh innings, while Biloxi (22-13) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The two teams will continue the series Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

