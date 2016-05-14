Live Oak Arts Festival brings creativity to downtown Pascagoula - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Live Oak Arts Festival brings creativity to downtown Pascagoula

Attendees say the festival gives them a chance to support local businesses, and give back to the community. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Attendees say the festival gives them a chance to support local businesses, and give back to the community. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The Live Oak Arts Festival rocked downtown Pascagoula Saturday, as people filled Delmas Ave. to enjoy live music, vendors, and arts and crafts.

Festival-goers had the opportunity see something out of the ordinary - a blacksmith forging metal.

"I do it the same way they did 100 years ago; heat up a piece of metal and shape it and make it into different things," said Lyle Wynn.  

Crowds gathered around Wynn and marveled at his craftsmanship.

"Today I'm mainly making jewelry, and bottle openers and steak turners, hair pins," said Wynn, whose booth was just one of the many unique vendors at the event. 

There was everything from wired jewelry, to pralines, to home made marinade. But, the unique buys are just part of the festival's draw.

"There's famous bands, you can enjoy a beer and just listen to the music or there's face painting, there's jumping, there's a car show. So, there's a lot to do," said organizer Anna Slepova.

With more than an estimated 100 vendors, people at the festival say the best part is putting money back in the community.

"Local dollars, you know. Spending money locally gives us a chance to give to our schools and local community, and small businesses. I like to support small businesses as much as possible," said Kimberly Bing. 

Others say they love how the fest connects people. 

"It brings the community together and it's nice to know that people are into the arts," said Grace Lafferty.  

With live entertainment both on the main stage and throughout, those who attended say it was a hit and they'll definitely be back next year. 

