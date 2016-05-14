New details emerge in disappearance of Pascagoula woman - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New details emerge in disappearance of Pascagoula woman

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Jason Lowe, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Jessie Bardwell. (Photo source: Richardson Police Department). Jason Lowe, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Jessie Bardwell. (Photo source: Richardson Police Department).
A candlelight vigil to remember Jessie Bardwell, 27, will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Pascagoula. (Photo source: Facebook) A candlelight vigil to remember Jessie Bardwell, 27, will be held Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Pascagoula. (Photo source: Facebook)
Jessie's parents filed a missing persons report after they did not hear from her on Mother's Day. (Photo source: Facebook) Jessie's parents filed a missing persons report after they did not hear from her on Mother's Day. (Photo source: Facebook)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

New details are slowly emerging in the case of Jessie Bardwell, the 27-year old Pascagoula native who was reported missing on May 9.

The Richardson Police Department has arrested and charged Bardwell's boyfriend, 27-year-old Jason Lowe, with her murder.

Despite the charge, officials say they have not yet recovered the young woman's body. Additionally, Lowe is reportedly no longer cooperating with police. 

"We've got enough evidence to charge him with it," said lead investigator Sgt. Kevin Perlich of the RPD. "Right now, we do not have any type of physical body or anything like that of Ms. Bardwell, but there is enough there that would lead a person to believe that harm has taken place to her. That is why you have the murder charge."

Bardwell's family made the trip from Pascagoula to Richardson on Monday to file a missing persons report.

"She kept in close contact with [her parents] so when they hadn't heard from her in a while, they thought that was a little bit strange; especially when no one was contacted on Mother's Day," said Perlich.

According to Perlich, police first interviewed Lowe after the missing persons report was filed. Using the information Lowe provided to them, officers continued their investigation. 

On Thursday, investigators returned to Lowe's apartment to question him further. After drugs were seen laying in plain sight, Lowe was arrested on two charges -- felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Perlich says Lowe was questioned further after he was in custody.

"And it was during the course of that additional investigative work that we had probable cause to believe that foul play had come of Ms. Bardwell at the hands of Mr. Lowe," said Perlich. 

According to authorities, Lowe is charged with murder, which is a first-degree felony in Texas and akin to a second-degree murder charge in Mississippi.

A candlelight vigil to remember Bardwell will be held May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Beach Park Pier in Pascagoula.

