Friday HS baseball/softball scores

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes clinched a third consecutive softball state championship, while the George County Rebels have earned a rematch with the Madison Central Jaguars in the 6A baseball state championship.

Harrison Central scored seven unanswered runs to sweep South Panola 7-1 in the 6A championship, while the West Harrison Lady Hurricanes were taken out in two games, 2-0 and 6-0, by Neshoba Central in the 5A title series.

George County swept Petal, 7-2 and 5-1, in the 6A south state championship series. In the 5A ranks, Hattiesburg stayed undefeated in the playoffs and moved onto the championship series against Oxford with a 10-2 win over Pearl River Central Friday.

