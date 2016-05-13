Betancourt's walk-off double extends Shuckers win streak to three games

Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips crosses home plate after hitting his sixth home run of the season.

Javier Betancourt picked a good time for his only hit of the ballgame.

The 20-year-old hit a two-run double on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Biloxi Shuckers a 6-5 win over the Jacksonville Suns Friday night.

Jacksonville starter Ivan Pineyro lasted just two-thirds of an inning, giving up three earned runs on four hits, including Brett Phillips' sixth home run of the season.

After giving up a double to Garrett Cooper, Pineyro served up back-to-back RBI doubles to Victor Roache and Nick Shaw.

Following an RBI single by Suns first baseman Brady Shoemaker in the third, Cooper pounded his second extra-base hit of the game in the fifth to extend the Biloxi lead to 4-1.

The Shuckers (22-12) gave up two more runs in the sixth. An RBI single by Sharif Othman resulted in two runs for the Suns (14-21), but one was unearned because of a throwing error on the play by Brandon Macias.

Jacksonville's Austin Dean tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI double in the 7th, and Francisco Arcia's RBI single in the ninth briefly gave the Suns a 5-4 advantage.

Betancourt's game-winning hit brought home Macias and Jacob Nottingham.

The Shuckers will begin a 10-game road trip Saturday in Chattanooga against the Lookouts.

