Harrison Central wins third consecutive softball state championship

They've gone back-to-back-to-back.

After defeating the South Panola Lady Tigers 14-3 in the first game of the 6A softball state championship series Thursday, the Harrison Central Red Rebelettes completed the sweep Friday with a 7-1 win to record their third consecutive state championship.

It's the fourth title for Harrison Central under head coach Jimmy Parker, who was also in charge of the 2002 championship-winning team. The Red Rebelettes took down Madison Central in the final round in 2014 and 2015.

South Panola opened game two with a run in the first inning, but couldn't put any offense together afterwards. In fact, Harrison Central responded with three runs in the bottom of the first thanks in large part to Amari Ramsey's two-run homer.

They held that lead until the fifth inning when Zharia Richardson's RBI single extended the Harrison Central lead to 4-1.

The Red Rebelettes added three more runs in the sixth inning to pad onto their advantage.

Harrison Central (28-4) finishes the 2016 season with six consecutive wins.

