Thursday HS baseball/softball playoff recap

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The George County baseball and Harrison Central softball teams are one win away from taking care of business in their respective series, while the Pearl River Central baseball and West Harrison softball squads need wins on Friday to stay alive.

George County defeated Petal 7-2 to take a 1-0 series lead in the 6A south state championship series and will have a chance to advance Friday at 7 p.m.

Pearl River Central took an early lead against Hattiesburg, but the homestanding Tigers held off the Blue Devils 2-1 to stay undefeated in the playoffs. Game two in Carriere is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes are one win away from becoming the three-time defending softball champions in 6A. Jimmy Parker's team had an easy time with South Panola Thursday, winning 14-3. Game two is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes didn't begin their originally-scheduled 7 o'clock 5A championship rematch with Neshoba Central until 9:43 p.m. West Harrison, which lost to Neshoba Central in the title series last season, dropped a 2-0 contest Thursday. Game two is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

