Shuckers rebound from two different four-run deficits to stun Su - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers rebound from two different four-run deficits to stun Suns

Victor Roache celebrates with Tyrone Taylor after hitting a two-run homer. Victor Roache celebrates with Tyrone Taylor after hitting a two-run homer.
Shuckers pitcher Tristan Archer warms up in the first inning against the Jacksonville Suns. Shuckers pitcher Tristan Archer warms up in the first inning against the Jacksonville Suns.
Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips warms up in the on-deck circle prior to the third inning against the Jacksonville Suns. Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips warms up in the on-deck circle prior to the third inning against the Jacksonville Suns.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Nick Shaw paced Biloxi with four hits in as many at-bats to help the Shuckers earn a 8-6 win over the Jacksonville Suns in comeback fashion Thursday night.

Shuckers starting pitcher Javi Salas lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up four earned runs. The only hit resulted in the first run of the game, and he surrendered consecutive runs on a bases-loaded walk, hit by pitch and another one of his five walks.

Victor Roache's first homer in more than a month cut the Biloxi deficit to 4-2 in the second inning.

After Jacksonville (14-20) refurbished its four-run advantage in the third, the Suns held onto that lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Biloxi (21-12) responded with Javier Betancourt's first homer of the season -- a two-run blast -- to trail only 6-4 after seven.

The Shuckers tacked on four runs in the eighth. Brandon Macias hit an RBI double bring his team within one and effectively moving runners to second and third with one out.

With his team leading 7-6, Suns second baseman Avery Romero committed a fielding error that allowed Shaw and Macias to score the tying and go-ahead runs.

Jacob Nottingham's RBI single gave Biloxi some insurance before Stephen Kohlscheen converted his second save in a Shuckers uniform.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly