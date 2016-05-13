Shuckers rebound from two different four-run deficits to stun Suns

Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips warms up in the on-deck circle prior to the third inning against the Jacksonville Suns.

Shuckers pitcher Tristan Archer warms up in the first inning against the Jacksonville Suns.

Nick Shaw paced Biloxi with four hits in as many at-bats to help the Shuckers earn a 8-6 win over the Jacksonville Suns in comeback fashion Thursday night.

Shuckers starting pitcher Javi Salas lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up four earned runs. The only hit resulted in the first run of the game, and he surrendered consecutive runs on a bases-loaded walk, hit by pitch and another one of his five walks.

Victor Roache's first homer in more than a month cut the Biloxi deficit to 4-2 in the second inning.

After Jacksonville (14-20) refurbished its four-run advantage in the third, the Suns held onto that lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Biloxi (21-12) responded with Javier Betancourt's first homer of the season -- a two-run blast -- to trail only 6-4 after seven.

The Shuckers tacked on four runs in the eighth. Brandon Macias hit an RBI double bring his team within one and effectively moving runners to second and third with one out.

With his team leading 7-6, Suns second baseman Avery Romero committed a fielding error that allowed Shaw and Macias to score the tying and go-ahead runs.

Jacob Nottingham's RBI single gave Biloxi some insurance before Stephen Kohlscheen converted his second save in a Shuckers uniform.

