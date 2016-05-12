MGCCC men's tennis departing Friday for NJCAA tournament

MGCCC tennis has gone to nationals in back-to-back years under the guidance of Gary Bourgeois.

Despite a season-ending rotator cuff injury to their top singles player and Ocean Springs grad Skyler Flowers, Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis is heading to the NJCAA tournament.

Gulf Coast, which has compiled a 46-6 record over the last four years, finished second at the MACJC tournament thanks to a couple of wins by St. Martin's Brennan O'Keefe and Noah Tippen.

"We've come a long way since the beginning of the fall season," Tippen said. "I know a lot of these guys have improved and I've improved a lot. [We're] just learning under coach. We've learned a lot.

It's the second straight year that the men's team is going back to nationals under head coach Gary Bourgeois.

"We lost a few key players last year that we were sad to see go, but it took a lot of work this year and a lot of dedication from the guys," said sophomore Sam Blackburn, who is committed to play at Troy University next season. "It really showed when we got to the state tournament."

The NJCAA tournament is set for May 16-20 in Plano, Texas.

