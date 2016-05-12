Affidavit: Sex for money argument led to Gulfport murder

An affidavit filed in Harrison County Justice Court reveals more details about what happened inside the Gulfport home of Aaron “Trouble” Wilson on May 1. Wilson’s cousins found him shot to death inside his house around 10:30 that morning.

According to the affidavit, the deadly shooting happened after Warren Perkins, 19, decided he did not want to have sex with Wilson for money. Perkins is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Phone records show Wilson, 63, contacted Perkins on April 30, according to the affidavit. The document says Perkins told a detective he went to Wilson’s 34th Ave. home to have sex for money, but when he got there, he changed his mind.

According to the document, Perkins said Wilson walked to a back bedroom in the home and walked back out into the hallway holding a small, black handgun.

Perkins told investigators Wilson dropped the gun, and that’s when he picked up the firearm and shot Wilson one time, the affidavit said.

According to Gulfport police, Perkins was caught on surveillance cameras leaving Wilson’s home. He was arrested hours later at his home on Campbell Cir.

