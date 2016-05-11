Cool, wet fun headed to Gautier's City Park

Officials say they hope to have the splash pad open by the Fourth of July weekend. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A major upgrade is coming to City Park in Gautier, and the new addition will bring cool, wet fun just in time for summer heat.

Construction on Gautier's long-awaited splash pad is set to begin May 23. Budgeted at $250,000, the project will include both ground level and above-ground structures.

Located within the fenced off playground area, the splash pad will follow the primary color scheme of the rest of the park. And since it's known as Nature's Park, the theme will follow suit.

Chandra Nicholson, Gautier's director of economic planning, says she's excited for the new set up.

"Some of the new features are a bee shooting water at you. We have what you call a rainbow tunnel; it's metal arches that you walk through and it squirts water at you and it's got a butterfly at the top of it", said Nicholson.

Nicholson says the city council began pushing for the project when residents complained about not having any local attractions.



"We think that this is gonna be great added recreational facility for the City of Gautier. It's gonna be top notch, we're using very good quality materials. It's gonna have a lot of play feature, and I think it's gonna be a lot of fun for the kids," said Nicholson.



The city hopes to open the splash pad by the Fourth of July weekend.

