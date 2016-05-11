Cool, wet fun headed to Gautier's City Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cool, wet fun headed to Gautier's City Park

Officials say they hope to have the splash pad open by the Fourth of July weekend. (Photo source: WLOX News) Officials say they hope to have the splash pad open by the Fourth of July weekend. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

A major upgrade is coming to City Park in Gautier, and the new addition will bring cool, wet fun just in time for summer heat.

Construction on Gautier's long-awaited splash pad is set to begin May 23. Budgeted at $250,000, the project will include both ground level and above-ground structures.

Located within the fenced off playground area, the splash pad will follow the primary color scheme of the rest of the park. And since it's known as Nature's Park, the theme will follow suit.

Chandra Nicholson, Gautier's director of economic planning, says she's excited for the new set up.

"Some of the new features are a bee shooting water at you. We have what you call a rainbow tunnel; it's metal arches that you walk through and it squirts water at you and it's got a butterfly at the top of it", said Nicholson.

Nicholson says the city council began pushing for the project when residents complained about not having any local attractions.

"We think that this is gonna be great added recreational facility for the City of Gautier. It's gonna be top notch, we're using very good quality materials. It's gonna have a lot of play feature, and I think it's gonna be a lot of fun for the kids," said Nicholson.

The city hopes to open the splash pad by the Fourth of July weekend. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly