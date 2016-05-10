Woman accused of assaulting police officer after chase through Walmart

A woman who was accused of shoplifting from Walmart is now facing a much more serious criminal charge. Lamyrica Deriana Holder is charged with simple assault on a police officer.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, spokesman for the Gulfport Police Department, said officers were called to the store on Hwy. 49 around 4:40 p.m. Monday to deal with a shoplifting complaint.

McDaniel said management had the shoplifting suspect detained by the time an officer got to the scene.

Store management told the officer Holder, 19, took clothing items from several display shelves and tried to leave the store without paying. That’s when she was detained by loss prevention officers at the store.

McDaniel said Holder ran when the Gulfport officer attempted to handcuff her. After a short chase through the store, the officer caught Holder and a fight ensued, according to McDaniel.

Holder allegedly pushed, scratched and punched the officer in the body during the fight. McDaniel said the officer finally regained control of the situation with the help of loss prevention officers and arrested Holder.

The officer was treated for minor injuries. Holder remains behind bars at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.