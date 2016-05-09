Shuckers find the offense in 9-1 win over Suns

Adrian Houser walks off the mound after recording a strikeout. He finished with five K's in six innings.

Jacob Nottingham slides in safely as one of the two runs driven in by Garrett Cooper.

Brandon Macias makes a diving stop in the second inning of the Shuckers' 9-1 win over the Suns.

The Biloxi Shuckers entered the game with the Jacksonville Suns as the lowest-scoring team in the Southern League, but they set season-highs in hits (16) and extra-base hits (8) in a 9-1 win over the Suns on Monday night.

Biloxi's leadoff hitter Kyle Wren became the first Shuckers player to record a four-hit game at MGM Park, scoring two runs and adding a double and a triple.

Four other players had multi-hit efforts for the Shuckers, including Javier Betancourt (3-for-4), Garrett Cooper (2-for-5), Tyrone Taylor (2-for-3, 3 R) and Brandon Macias (2-for-4).

Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser, who also hit a triple, earned his second win of the year after striking out five and allowing one run in six innings.

Brooks Hall recorded a three-inning save in his first appearance for Biloxi this season.

