Shuckers find the offense in 9-1 win over Suns - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers find the offense in 9-1 win over Suns

Brandon Macias makes a diving stop in the second inning of the Shuckers' 9-1 win over the Suns. Brandon Macias makes a diving stop in the second inning of the Shuckers' 9-1 win over the Suns.
Jacob Nottingham slides in safely as one of the two runs driven in by Garrett Cooper. Jacob Nottingham slides in safely as one of the two runs driven in by Garrett Cooper.
Adrian Houser walks off the mound after recording a strikeout. He finished with five K's in six innings. Adrian Houser walks off the mound after recording a strikeout. He finished with five K's in six innings.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Shuckers entered the game with the Jacksonville Suns as the lowest-scoring team in the Southern League, but they set season-highs in hits (16) and extra-base hits (8) in a 9-1 win over the Suns on Monday night.

Biloxi's leadoff hitter Kyle Wren became the first Shuckers player to record a four-hit game at MGM Park, scoring two runs and adding a double and a triple.

Four other players had multi-hit efforts for the Shuckers, including Javier Betancourt (3-for-4), Garrett Cooper (2-for-5), Tyrone Taylor (2-for-3, 3 R) and Brandon Macias (2-for-4).

Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser, who also hit a triple, earned his second win of the year after striking out five and allowing one run in six innings.

Brooks Hall recorded a three-inning save in his first appearance for Biloxi this season.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly