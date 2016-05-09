George County, PRC baseball teams advance to south state title s - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George County, PRC baseball teams advance to south state title series

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils held off the West Jones Mustangs 3-1 in a winner-take-all game three Monday night to advance to the 5A south state championship series.

PRC will play the Hattiesburg Tigers for a spot in the state championship series.

The George County Rebels took care of business against the Brandon Bulldogs Saturday and will meet the Petal Panthers this Friday.

The St. Patrick Fighting Irish lost 8-2 to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Saints in a decisive game three in the 3A playoffs Monday and have been eliminated.

