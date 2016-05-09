Biloxi students win big while learning the stock market - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi students win big while learning the stock market

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Students at Popps Ferry Elementary win big while learning to play the stock market. (Photo source: Biloxi Public Schools)

They may seem a little young to be playing the stock market, but students from Popp's Ferry School have been learning investing tips and financial strategies for the past few months.

The students have gotten so good, in fact, that they recently placed third in the spring elementary division of the Mississippi Stock Market Game in Jackson. The team of students are being honored Tuesday at the Mississippi Council on Economic Education's annual awards ceremony in Clinton.

The Stock Market Game, or SMG, is an online educational program used in thousands of classrooms nationwide to help teach math, social studies, business, economics, and language skills. Students participate in teams and manage a simulated investment portfolio during the school year.

The simulation is one of the most effective learning tools available about the free enterprise system for students in grades four through 12. Teams of students were able to invest a hypothetical $100,000 in the stock market over a 15-week period.

Winner were determined on the percentage return above or below S&P 500 growth, with Popp's Ferry Elementary School outperforming the S&P by 1.3% and growing their portfolio to $112,500 over the 15-week session.

The curriculum used in the SMG is correlated with national and state standards, and teachers actually report that the students' math scores increase when the program is used in the classroom.

More than 600 securities firms and numerous schools and communities work together to make the program possible. It is the only stock market simulation supported by the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

