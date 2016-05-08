Shuckers shut out by Blue Wahoos in series finale

Brandon Dixon celebrates with Phillip Ervin (right) after Dixon's two-run homer Sunday.

The Biloxi Shuckers offense set season-highs with nine walks, but 15 runners were left on base in a 5-0 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Sunday afternoon.

Shuckers starter Wei-Chung Wang's first two decisions this season were wins, but he was the losing pitcher Sunday and has lost back-to-back starts.

Garrett Cooper (3-for-4) and Rene Garcia (2 for 3) had five of the six Shuckers hits.

Biloxi (18-11) led the Southern League's South Division by 3.5 games going into the five-game series with Pensacola, but the Wahoos won four of five to move to within a half-game of the Shuckers.

The Shuckers will open a five-game series with the Jacksonville Suns beginning Monday at 6:40 p.m.

