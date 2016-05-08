George Co. deputies working to track down missing man

Cottrell said he was last seen with a friend after they borrowed a car from Ignatz’s cousin. (Photo source: Facebook)

The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads to track down a man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Sheriff Keith Havard said Arthur Ignatz, Jr. was last seen on April 25. Havard said investigators have been working to find Ignatz, but not many leads have turned up in the case.

Ignatz’s aunt, Theresa Cottrell, said he was last seen with a friend after they borrowed a car from Ignatz’s cousin. Cottrell said the two men were only supposed to be gone for 30 minutes, but they never returned, and Ignatz has not been in contact with his family since that day.

Havard said investigators have found no evidence to indicate foul play, but the length of time Ignatz has been missing is concerning.

“There is no evidence of foul play, but we are not ruling out that possibility,” said Havard.

If you have any information on Ignatz’s whereabouts, Havard is asking you to call his department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

