Man behind bars for possession of a stolen firearm

Biloxi police arrested Mario Caruthers, 32, early Sunday morning. He is charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Officials began the investigation after a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Caruthers revealed the stolen firearm inside.

Caruthers is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $15,000.00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Fountain.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

