Harrison Central, West Harrison softball teams advance to state championship series

Two softball teams from the coast remain in the hunt for state championships, while the St. Patrick Lady Irish were eliminated in three games by Philadelphia.

The West Harrison Lady Hurricanes shut out the Pearl River Central Blue Devils 4-0 and will have a rematch with Neshoba Central in the 5A state title series.

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes also kept their opponent off the scoreboard, taking down the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 9-0. Harrison Central plays South Panola in the 6A state championship series.

In the third round of the 6A baseball playoffs, the George County Rebels eliminated the Brandon Bulldogs with a 4-1 win Saturday and will meet the Petal Panthers in the south state championship.

