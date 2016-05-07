Phillips sets club record with three homers in Shuckers' win over Wahoos

Garrett Cooper gives a high-five to Nick Shaw after scoring in a game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips celebrates after hitting his second of three home runs against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Shuckers outfielder Brett Phillips celebrates after hitting his first of three home runs against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Brett Phillips homered in the first, second and seventh innings to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to a 9-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night.

Biloxi (18-10) entered with a four-game losing streak and was out-hit by Pensacola 10-8, but tallied seven runs in the first three innings to jump out to an early 7-3 lead.

Phillips finished with six RBIs and three runs scored. Kyle Wren reached base before every Phillips homer, also scored three times and drove in a run.

Jed Bradley earned the win in relief for the Shuckers, striking out two and allowing two hits in 3 and 1/3 innings of work.

Tyrone Taylor and Javier Betancourt helped out with the other RBIs for the Shuckers, who will return home for a five-game series with the Jacksonville Suns after playing the series finale with Pensacola on Sunday at 4 p.m.

