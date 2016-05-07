Officers respond to D'Iberville Walmart; false alarm confirmed

Police say the incident was a false alarm. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

D'Iberville police officers were seen walking around a Walmart parking lot sometime before 5 p.m. on Saturday, for what turned out to be a false alarm.

Concerned witnesses reached out to WLOX News Now when they saw police searching the area with their weapons drawn; unsure of exactly what was happening.

Although people were understandably concerned, D'Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne says there was no danger. One person was arrested for disorderly conduct, and false reporting.

No additional information about the suspect is available.

