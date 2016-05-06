George County, PRC, St. Patrick baseball teams all win Friday night

Pearl River Central and St. Patrick lost their respective first games of the third round but battled back to force a decisive game three, while George County opened their 6A series with Brandon victorious.

The winner-take-all matchups will be played Monday night. The Irish will travel to St. Andrew's, while PRC heads to West Jones.

George County can advance to the 6A south state championship with a win over Brandon Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

In the softball playoffs, Harrison Central and St. Martin are meeting in the 6A south state title series for a third consecutive year. The Red Rebelettes won 5-1 Friday and will play game two (and three, if necessary) Saturday.

Philadelphia and St. Patrick are also playing each other in south state for the third straight year in the 3A playoffs. The Lady Irish lost 7-6 Friday but will have a chance to stay alive tomorrow at 4 p.m. Game three, if necessary, is immediately after game two.

West Harrison can make a return trip to the 5A title series if the Lady Canes, who won 6-3 Friday, can eliminate Pearl River Central Saturday.

