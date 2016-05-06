St. Patrick, PRC baseball teams open respective playoff series w - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Patrick, PRC baseball teams open respective playoff series with losses

UNDATED (WLOX) -

The St. Patrick Fighting Irish and Pearl River Central Blue Devils both lost on the road in their third-round series Thursday night.

St. Patrick was taken down 7-1 by St. Andrew's Episcopal, while West Jones outslugged PRC 8-2.

Game two of their respective series will be Friday night, while other coast teams will play their first games of new series.

The defending 5A south state champion George County Rebels travel to Brandon to play the Bulldogs in a 6A third round matchup. The winner will advance to south state to play either Petal or Terry.

In the softball ranks, St. Martin hosts Harrison Central at 6:30 p.m., West Harrison visits Pearl River Central at 6 p.m., and the St. Patrick Lady Irish play Philadelphia for a fifth-straight year in the postseason at 6 p.m.

