Police: Woman stole $650K worth of jewelry from employer

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and fishing equipment from her employer actually stole much more than was first reported.

Monday, we told you Ashley Renea Gibson, of Gulfport, was accused of stealing more than $40,000 in jewelry from her employer’s Pass Christian home. Investigators now believe she stole more than $650,000 worth of jewelry and $10,000 in fishing equipment.

Hendricks said police launched the investigation after Gibson’s employer noticed a large amount of jewelry and fishing equipment was missing from her home.

In all, Hendricks said more than 50 pieces of jewelry and about 16 high dollar fishing rods and reels were stolen from the home. Hendricks said the fishing equipment was stolen from a relative who lived in the same home as Gibson's employer.

Police have been able to recover 16 jewelry items worth more than $133,000 and 11 pieces of fishing equipment worth $7,800.

Hendricks said Gibson, 29, is now charged with two counts of grand larceny, but more charges could be coming as the investigation moves forward.

