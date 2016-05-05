Shuckers pitchers strike out 15 Wahoos batters in series-opening - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers pitchers strike out 15 Wahoos batters in series-opening loss at Pensacola

Despite the Shuckers holding the Southern League's best record, they have scored the least amount of runs and have been outscored 86-84 this season. Despite the Shuckers holding the Southern League's best record, they have scored the least amount of runs and have been outscored 86-84 this season.

Javier Betancourt's two-run double in the first inning was the only offense for the Biloxi Shuckers in an 8-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Wednesday night. 

Biloxi (17-8) scored all three runs in the top of the first inning when Betancourt was credited with the extra-base hit. Only two RBIs were credited to the 20-year-old because of an error in left field.

Pensacola (15-11) countered with two runs in the second inning when Chad Wallach connected on a two-out, two-run blast.

The Wahoos' massive fifth inning helped propel them to the win. Pensacola scored six additional runs after initially having the first five batters reach base.

Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser recorded a season-high nine strikeouts, but was tagged for seven earned runs. His ERA now sits at 8.63 in 24 innings of work this season.

The trio of Tristan Archer, Jed Bradley and Hobbs Johnson pitched four innings and struck out six, with only an unearned run being charged to Archer. 

