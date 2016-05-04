St. Patrick, St. Martin softball teams advance; George County ba - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Patrick, St. Martin softball teams advance; George County baseball ready for Brandon

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) -

Southeast Lauderdale pushed St. Patrick to the edge of elimination, but the Lady Irish battled back two beat the Lady Tigers twice Wednesday and advance to the 3A south state championship series against Philadelphia.

St. Patrick (28-2) trailed 8-6 in the sixth inning of game two, but Southeast Lauderdale coughed up the lead before eventually losing 9-8 and 11-1 in game three.

St. Martin (17-7) advanced to the 6A south state championship series after sweeping Oak Grove. The Lady Jackets will play Harrison Central later this week.

The third round of the high school baseball playoffs continue this Friday. George County, which was the 5A runner-up to Oxford last season, will play the Brandon Bulldogs.

"Last year was awesome getting to go to the state championship, but I feel like the taste of losing is still in our mouths," senior Walker Robbins said. "This year, we want to go back, but win it."

George County won its only state championship in 1997, and is itching for another return to Trustmark Park in Pearl. Rebels head coach Brandon Davis and pitching coach Tim Davis were a part of that title-winning group as players.

"Having our program back to a state where it was in 1996 and 1997 when we won it was a priority," Davis said. "I really felt (like) this program gave me a lot. It helped me in my career, my education and coaching career. I wanted to give it back to the kids so that they have the same opportunity."

