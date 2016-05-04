Pascagoula road to close for next few months

A road closure is coming to a section of Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula, and it will last two to three months.

The road will be closed off from Roswell Street to Hester Street beginning Monday.

It's all part of a $2.18 million drainage improvement project.

"We have a bad drainage problem here and as long as they fix the drainage problem and everything, my only concern is where they block the traffic off, and we don't get a lot of traffic through the neighborhood," said Pascagoula resident Jesse May.

The project will remove existing storm drain piping and replace it with concrete box culverts. Crews will also relocate a sewer main, water main, and a gas main.

"It's going to be a headache no matter what we do, and the shorter we can make that headache, the better for everybody," said Pascagoula city engineer Jaclyn Turner. "We're gonna try and make it as short as possible during mostly the summer months while school is out and we're gonna just try to bite the bullet and get it done."

Detour routes will be set up for those who frequently use the corridor.

