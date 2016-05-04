Pascagoula road to close for next few months - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula road to close for next few months

A stretch of Ingalls Avenue will be closed starting Monday. (Photo source: WLOX News) A stretch of Ingalls Avenue will be closed starting Monday. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A road closure is coming to a section of Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula, and it will last two to three months. 

The road will be closed off from Roswell Street to Hester Street beginning Monday.

It's all part of a $2.18 million drainage improvement project. 

"We have a bad drainage problem here and as long as they fix the drainage problem and everything, my only concern is where they block the traffic off, and we don't get a lot of traffic through the neighborhood," said Pascagoula resident Jesse May.

The project will remove existing storm drain piping and replace it with concrete box culverts. Crews will also relocate a sewer main, water main, and a gas main. 

"It's going to be a headache no matter what we do, and the shorter we can make that headache, the better for everybody," said Pascagoula city engineer Jaclyn Turner. "We're gonna try and make it as short as possible during mostly the summer months while school is out and we're gonna just try to bite the bullet and get it done."

Detour routes will be set up for those who frequently use the corridor. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly