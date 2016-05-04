Accidental shotgun blast injures Picayune man

A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was accidentally shot in the back with a 12-gauge shotgun Tuesday night.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said the man who discharged the gun is a friend of the victim, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Tucker said the call came in around 8:15 p.m., and deputies responded to the Willow Bend Mobile Home Park on Highway 11 South. That’s where deputies found a man lying in the road suffering from a single shotgun wound to the back.

Tucker said the victim was alert and responsive when he was taken to Highland Community Hospital. The man is listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, the man who was shot told investigators a friend who lives with him in the trailer park accidentally discharged the weapon while he was moving it. Tucker said he had only had the gun for a few months and was unfamiliar with the firearm.

Tucker said the 20-year-old man who discharged the weapon ran from the scene after it went off, but he was picked up and interviewed by deputies about three hours later.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.