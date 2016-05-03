Misplaced cell phone leads deputies to alleged burglar

An alleged burglar was arrested by Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies after he left a very important personal item at the scene of a crime.

Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said a cell phone led authorities to Clint Dysart, 29, who is accused of burglarizing the Salem House Banquet and Reception Hall in Picayune.

Tucker said the business owner noticed something was up when they found a door open and a window broken before they opened up shop Monday around 9:30 a.m.

When the owner went inside, they found a mini-fridge, portable air conditioning unit and stainless steel pot had been stolen.

Tucker said they also found a cell phone and hat that didn’t belong to the owner. Investigators determined that cell phone belonged to Dysart.

When deputies started looking for Dysart, they found out he had been arrested by the Picayune Police Department for DUI on Sunday night.

Tucker said Dysart had already bonded out of jail, but his truck was still impounded, and that’s where deputies found the items stolen from Salem House.

According to Tucker, Dysart was found sleeping at his Picayune home Monday. He was arrested and charged with commercial burglary.

Tucker said Dysart is still behind bars at the Pearl River County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

