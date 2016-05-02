Woman accused of stealing $40K worth of jewelry from employer

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks is asking for your help to recover items linked to a grand larceny investigation.

Ashley Renea Gibson, of Gulfport, is accused of stealing more than $45,000 worth of jewelry and fishing equipment for her employer’s home. Hendricks said the “scandalous incident” has been going on for several months.

“Some of these items aren’t just the money value. Some pieces have sentimental value,” said Hendricks.

The investigation was launched after Gibson’s employer noticed several expensive items turned up missing from her home. Hendricks said one piece of jewelry is worth more than $29,000, and the stolen fishing equipment includes high-dollar deep sea fishing reels.

Gibson, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with grand larceny. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Hendricks said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.

Hendricks said police have recovered many of the items from area pawn shops, but they believe there are more to be found. If you have any information that could help police, please call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

