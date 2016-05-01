Ocean Springs 1699 Regatta cut short due to weather

Catamaran's ride the waves just off Ocean Springs Beach, using the strong winds to fuel the races.

"Things happen fast on the water, these are big and fast boats," said Ken Altman, who participated in the races. "In big wind like this, you have to make decisions quick. You have to make them decisive, and even with that, people sometimes flip over."

Despite the harsh weather, Altman was on one of seven boats that participated in the two-day Discovery Regatta Saturday to celebrate the history of Ocean Springs.

"It's great because it's collaboration between the city, and the Ocean Springs Yacht Club, and the Ocean Springs Sailing Squadron. It provides a way for the community to all get together so people are watching the 1699 festivities. They can look in the water see fast boats sailing by," Altman said.

Ron Gaston and his daughter were also out on the water.

"We love sailing; we'll sail until the sun goes down," Gaston said.

However, day two of the event was cut short due to storms making their way through the area. John O'Shaughnessy, who was watching the the radar, made the call.

"I started getting a little concerned. It was coming up on Pass Christian, they say it was moving at about 30 miles an hour," said O'Shaughnessy.

O'Shaughnessy was able to get the sailors and the chase boats in right before the storm hit.

"I wanted to make sure we got the boys in off the water before they got anywhere near here so they could get their boats in, and move them if they needed to," O'Shaughnessy said.

But even with the storms, sailors say they had a blast.

"It was a terrific two days of racing. Between dodging thunderstorms, it was great sailing weather," Altman said.

The official prize of the races were bragging rights.

