Moss Point celebrates 115 years

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point's Riverfront Park was full of people Saturday as the community came together to celebrate the city's 115th anniversary at its Fun by the River event.

The festivities kicked off with a 5K run across the high-rise bridge and was followed by a full day of food, live entertainment, and vendors. A silent auction was also held, however, the highlight of the day was the boat races that were held.

Residents of the city enjoyed spending the day reminiscing about the many changes Moss Point has seen over the decades.

"It's a wonderful, beautiful city that has some awesome people in it," said city resident Ann Waller. "You know, we've had bad vibes here and there, just like any other city, but for the most part we've got wonderful people."

Waller attended the celebration with her granddaughter. She says they are fifth and seventh generation residents of Moss Point.

"Thinking back 115 years to 1901, my family was here then," said Waller.

She says it's nice to take the time and remember how far the city has come. 

"It's mind-boggling to thinking of the time and the changes they saw in their lifetime," she said. "Just thinking about all the things they did then, horse drawn carriages, and now we have planes and drones."

In addition to celebrating the 115th anniversary, residents also took the time to reflect on what they'd like to see from the city moving forward.

"I want to see growth" said Waller. "I want to see more industry in here, more business."

Shawn Shoemate says he hopes Fun on the River will draw attention to the city.

"Today's celebration is important because it justifies Moss Point's commitment and endeavor to be a family-oriented environment and an ideal tourist spot, as well," said Shoemate.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield believes the city is heading in the right direction.

"Moss Point is a jewel in the rough," said Broomfield. "And we've started to cut this jewel and polish this jewel and the sky is the limit." 

Broomfield says he hopes the event showcases the unity of the city and highlights the pros of living and working in the River City.

