Nottingham's walk-off RBI single lifts Shuckers to win over Smokies

Shuckers catcher Jacob Nottingham celebrates with his team after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Smokies.

A one-hour, 41-minute rain delay only pushed back an eventual Biloxi Shuckers' 2-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies Saturday night.

Shuckers catcher Jacob Nottingham, who entered the game hitting just .155 this season, produced a walk-off RBI single down the left field line in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Kyle Wren.

"I felt like I had a really good approach today," Nottingham said. "I'm just trying to swing at good pitches. I know lately I've been struggling at the plate, but I'm just trying to focus on seeing the pitch up and putting a good swing on it."

Biloxi (16-6) trailed 1-0 after the first inning when Tennessee's Jeimer Candelario connected with an RBI single off Shuckers starter Josh Hader, who shut down the Smokies the rest of the way with five strikeouts in six innings.

That was only the second earned run in 23 innings that Hader has allowed all season. He has also yet to earn a win or loss, and was off the hook when Garrett Cooper walked with the bases loaded to tie the game in the eighth inning.

Shuckers relievers Stephen Kohlscheen struck out three Smokies hitters in the seventh and eighth before handing the relief duties to Jaye Chapman.

Chapman, who hasn't allowed a run in 10.1 innings this season, worked a perfect ninth and ended up recording his first win of the season.

Wren went 3-for-5 at the top of the order for Biloxi, while Nick Ramirez had two hits in three at-bats. Tyrone Taylor, Brett Phillips and Nick Shaw also produced one of the nine Shuckers hits.

Tennessee (12-11) will try to bounce back when the two teams meet for the fourth time in a five-game series Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

