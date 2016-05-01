Gulfport, Resurrection, PRC baseball teams force game threes - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport, Resurrection, PRC baseball teams force game threes

Cameron Breland slides safely into home plate in Bay High's 9-1 loss to Newton County. Cameron Breland slides safely into home plate in Bay High's 9-1 loss to Newton County.
UNDATED (WLOX) -

Three high school baseball games involving coast teams were postponed Saturday, but three others were able to keep their seasons alive.

The Gulfport Admirals used a seven-run sixth inning to beat Brandon 12-3, Resurrection held off Noxapater 1-0, and the Pearl River Central Blue Devils topped the West Harrison Hurricanes 4-3.

Pascagoula was eliminated after a 12-0 loss to South Jones, while the Bay High Tigers were swept by the Newton County Cougars. Bay High finished the season with 15 wins after going winless in 20 games the year before.

The matchups of Hattiesburg-Long Beach, George County-Pearl and Harrison Central-Petal were all postponed until Monday.

Southeast Lauderdale led 10-8 over St. Patrick but the game was suspended because of inclement weather and will be continued Monday at Southeast Lauderdale. If necessary, game three will be played immediately after the conclusion of game two.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE RESULT
SE Lauderdale 10 St. Patrick 8 5th/SUSP (SP leads 1-0)
Noxapater 0 Resurrection 1 FINAL (Series tied 1-1)
Newton Co. 9 Bay 1 FINAL (NC wins 2-0)
PRC 4 West Harrison 3 FINAL (Series tied 1-1)
South Jones 12 Pascagoula 0 FINAL (SJ wins 2-0)
Brandon 3 Gulfport 12 FINAL (Series tied 1-1)
Hattiesburg Long Beach PPD (HAT leads 1-0)
George Co. Pearl PPD (GC leads 1-0)
Harrison Cen. Petal PPD (PET leads 1-0)

