MSU's Dak Prescott headed to Dallas

It looks like Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott will be heading to Dallas!

With the number 135 pick, the Dallas Cowboys selected Prescott in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He is the first MSU player drafted to play quarterback since Dave Marler in 1979. And it's the first time the Cowboys have drafted a quarterback since 2009.

"I think he has the ability to be a starting QB down the road."



Meet @tonyromo's new understudy. #NFLDraft https://t.co/tuz0UBsWMz — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2016

Mississippi State has put out 20 NFL draft picks under Coach Dan Mullen since 2010.

