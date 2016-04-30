Prescription drug take-back event happening Saturday

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (MET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are teaming up Saturday to help you dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can bring your pills for disposal to either Edgewater Mall in Biloxi or the Pascagoula Senior Center. The George County Sheriff's Department is also taking part today with collection at Wayne Lee Grocery on Old Hwy. 63.

If dropping off prescriptions in Biloxi, make sure to look for the brown tent in the parking lot on the west side of the building between Dillard's and the food court.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The DEA cannot, however, accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

Last September, Americans turned in 350 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and more than 3,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 30 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or call the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (MET) at (228)769-3302.

