Separate overnight motorcycle accidents cause death, injury

A man died during the overnight hours Saturday morning and another was hospitalized after two separate motorcycle accidents in Hancock County.

The driver of the motorcycle, David Samuel Lightell, 39 of Picayune, died at the scene of the wreck on Hwy. 43, about two miles from Hwy. 603-43 intersection.

Officials say Lightell's 2013 Harley Davidson some how left the roadway, throwing Lightell off of the bike. Coroner Jim Faulk pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Out of respect for Lightell, fellow members of a motorcycle club showed up at the scene of the crash.

While first responders worked to clear the scene of that accident, another wreck involving a motorcyclist occurred on Lakeshore Road near the railroad tracks. Authorities believe the driver lost control of his bike in a sharp curve and clipped a steel piece of a railroad crossing arm before being thrown off of the motorcycle.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both accidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.