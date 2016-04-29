Friday HS baseball/softball playoff scores

In the high school softball ranks, five coast teams took care of business to advance in the playoffs.

Harrison Central beat Ocean Springs 6-5 in nine innings, while St. Martin was another 6A team to move on with an 8-1 win over Hancock.

Pearl River Central and West Harrison punched their tickets into the next round in 5A, eliminating Pascagoula and Picayune, respectively.

The St. Patrick Lady Irish seem destined for another rematch with Philadelphia in the postseason after sweeping Choctaw Central 7-0 Friday night.

Below are all the baseball scores from Friday. The Gulfport Admirals lost 5-4 to the Brandon Bulldogs Thursday night.

VISITOR SCORE HOME SCORE Resurrection 2 Noxapater 8 St. Patrick 6 SE Lauderdale 4 Bay 1 Newton Co. 5 Long Beach 1 Hattiesburg 11 Pascagoula 5 South Jones 9 PRC 2 West Harrison 7 Pearl 0 George Co. 4 Petal 5 Harrison Cen. 1

