Zander all smiles as he throws first pitch at ball game

After the pitch, the HCHS baseball team signed the ball and gave it to Zander. (Photo source: Team Zander Facebook Page)

The crowd cheered as the 3 year old threw the first pitch of the game. (Photo source: Team Zander Facebook Page)

Although 3-year-old Zander Saucier recently spent nearly a week fighting for his life in a Mobile hospital, he was all smiles Friday night.

After what some call a miraculous recovery, little Zander threw the first pitch for the Harrison Central High School baseball game.

In a video posted to Facebook, the crowd cheered as Zander threw the ball across home plate. As an added bonus, the HCHS baseball players even signed the ball and gave it to him.

Zander suffered burns, a collapsed lung and a damaged liver in early April. His father, Nathan Blake McCroy, is accused of the abuse. Following his injuries, the community stepped up with an outpouring of support, including fundraisers and a candlelight vigil.

In an interview with WLOX News on April 14, Zander's mother Emily said the unfortunate event has taught the family not to take anything for granted.

A Facebook page has been set up for updates on Zander's progress.

