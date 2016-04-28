Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil admits exchange of money with coach

Minutes before the 2016 NFL Draft was set to begin, a video surfaced on the now-deleted Twitter account of former Ole Miss offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil showing the two-time All-SEC first team selection wearing a gas mask and smoking marijuana.

According to FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer, the Baltimore Ravens intended to draft Tunsil with the sixth overall pick prior to the video being released. Numerous teams followed suit in skipping over Tunsil before the Miami Dolphins picked him 13th overall.

Following his selection, Tunsil, who was once projected as the top overall pick, was asked on live television by ESPN's Suzy Kolber if it was indeed him in the video.

"Yes," Tunsil replied.

The jawdropping story continued to unfold when Tunsil's verified Instagram account was also hacked, but with screenshots of Tunsil allegedly texting someone by the name of John Miller asking for help paying rent and a light bill.

In the post-draft pick press conference, Tunsil was then asked by a reporter, "Was there an exchange between you and your coach of money?"

"I'd have to say yeah," Tunsil admitted.

The press conference continued for a few minutes before Tunsil was abruptly removed.

In a statement released late Thursday night, Ole Miss responded to the events by saying: "Like we do whenever an allegation is brought to our attention or a potential violation is self-discovered, we will aggressively investigate and fully cooperate with the NCAA and the SEC."

Tunsil was one of three former Ole Miss players to be selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell went 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings, while defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche went 29th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.