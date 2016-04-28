D'Iberville works to clean after storm; begins watching rivers

WLOX News Now viewers have been sharing their pictures and video of flooding across South Mississippi. Check out our online gallery, and send your photos to pics@wlox.com .

WLOX News Now viewers have been sharing their pictures and video of flooding across South Mississippi. Check out our online gallery, and send your photos to pics@wlox.com .

Water marks on the walls show the water peaked at about 8 inches inside of the store. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Employees at Blossman Gas D'Iberville say they weren't prepared for what greeted them when they arrived at work Thursday morning.

"We expected some rain and some flooding in the parking lot, but nothing like we've gotten today," said branch manager David Miller.

Water marks on the walls show the water peaked at about 8 inches inside of the store.

"We've got packages everywhere. We've got our small propane cylinders floating around, water standing, garbage cans turned over, carpet wet," added Miller.

By midday Thursday, water in the parking lot had fallen down to about a foot deep, but employees say earlier in the morning the water was much deeper.

Now, they're focusing on getting back to business.

"We're getting ready to start cleaning up. We've got some re-enforcements coming in from our Gulfport store," Miller said. "It's mostly just water damage, cosmetics. We've got some things that have floated and moved around, but no structural damage that we know of."

Now that flooding has receded in most areas, there is a new potential threat - overflowing rivers.

"You can expect some river rising, we haven't come up with the crest yet, we're gonna keep our eye on it. Our citizens who live on the river are going to keep and eye on it, and we'll prepare for it," said Deputy Chief Clay Jones of the D'Iberville Police Department.

D'Iberville officials say they're prepared to do their part in keeping the public safe, and urge residents to pay attention to weather forecasts and take precautions.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.