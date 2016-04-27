Gautier still searching for permanent city manager - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gautier still searching for permanent city manager

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Gautier has a new city manager, at least for now. The Gautier City Council voted Tuesday night to have Paula Yancey step into the role as interim city manager until the council has the time to carefully select someone to fill the position permanently. 

According to Gautier Mayor Gordon Gollott, the council narrowed the candidates down to four from seven or eight candidates who applied: Yancey, Eddie Farve, Paige Roberts and Phil Porjusen.

The candidates were interviewed during Tuesday night's meeting, and the council decided on Yancey shortly after. 

Yancey comes to the position after previously serving as Jackson County's attorney for 18 years. She was replaced by Gary Evans at the beginning of the year. 

Despite last night's vote, Gollott says they haven't made any long term decisions. 

"We're still taking resumes. We will most likely utilize an outside firm to find a permanent city manager, but that won’t happen overnight. It'll likely be a few months down the road, maybe longer," Gollott said. 

According to Gollott, the conversation will likely continue into next week’s council meeting.  

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly