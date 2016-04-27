Gautier still searching for permanent city manager

Gautier has a new city manager, at least for now. The Gautier City Council voted Tuesday night to have Paula Yancey step into the role as interim city manager until the council has the time to carefully select someone to fill the position permanently.

According to Gautier Mayor Gordon Gollott, the council narrowed the candidates down to four from seven or eight candidates who applied: Yancey, Eddie Farve, Paige Roberts and Phil Porjusen.

The candidates were interviewed during Tuesday night's meeting, and the council decided on Yancey shortly after.

Yancey comes to the position after previously serving as Jackson County's attorney for 18 years. She was replaced by Gary Evans at the beginning of the year.

Despite last night's vote, Gollott says they haven't made any long term decisions.

"We're still taking resumes. We will most likely utilize an outside firm to find a permanent city manager, but that won’t happen overnight. It'll likely be a few months down the road, maybe longer," Gollott said.

According to Gollott, the conversation will likely continue into next week’s council meeting.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.