NOAA announces recreational red snapper season for 2016

Recreational fishermen will see the shortest red snapper season ever in federal waters in 2016. Private fishermen will have just nine days this year to catch the prized fish out of the Gulf of Mexico.

The recreational season for charter boat captains will last 47 days.

The season will kick off on June 1 at 12:01 a.m. It will close for private anglers at the same time on June 10. The season will close for charter boats on July 17 at 12:01 a.m.

In 2015, the recreational red snapper season for private fishermen lasted 10 days in federal waters. The season lasted 45 days for charter boat captains.

The federal bag limit for red snapper is two fish per person with a 16-inch minimum total length.

State officials have not released dates for the red snapper season in Mississippi waters.

