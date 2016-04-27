FBI New Orleans reinvestigating missing boy cold case

The FBI New Orleans Division is taking a new look at a 15-year-old cold case involving a missing boy. Wesley Dale Morgan was last seen in Clinton, LA, in May of 2001.

The FBI has continued to look at the case over the years, but the agency has now deployed its Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team to Louisiana to reinvestigate the case.

Wesley’s face is up on billboards all across Louisiana and Mississippi, and agents believe, because of the proximity, someone in our area may know something about the case.

With the new effort to find Wesley and bring closure to his family, the FBI will be working closely with state and local authorities to search and conduct interviews to dig up new information.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Wesley. If you have any information that could help this case, please contact the FBI at 225-291-1041.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.